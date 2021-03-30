Garbage truck suspected in Iowa hit-and-run; driver arrested

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities in eastern Iowa say deputies had to chase down a garbage truck suspected in a hit-and-run crash that injured one person, and the truck’s driver was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Television station KCRG reports that the crash happened Monday when a car on U.S. Highway 30 in Cedar Rapids that had slowed for a funeral procession was rear-ended by a garbage truck. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says the garbage drove off from the crash and didn’t stop until deputies were able to pull it over.

The driver of the garbage truck, 61-year-old Robert Truax of Marion, was arrested and charged with a second-offense operating while intoxicated and following too closely.

