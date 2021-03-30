Advertisement

Freedom Park vandalized

Omaha Crime Stoppers are looking for information after Freedom Park was vandalized.
Omaha Crime Stoppers are looking for information after Freedom Park was vandalized.(Omaha Crime Stoppers)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Crime Stoppers is asking for help after Freedom Park was vandalized.

Photos posted to their Facebook page show smashed windows and the broken cockpit of an old military plane.

According to Crime Stoppers, $20,000 worth of damage was caused to old military equipment at the park earlier this month.

Omaha Police say they’ve identified five potential suspects and a juvenile has turned themselves in.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers a call at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com.

You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made in Saturday’s double-homicide in north Omaha
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Monday March 29 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass opens vaccine to ages 50+; Three Rivers vaccinating ages 18+
Council Bluffs neighbors hire lawyer in continue fight to keep street open
Plans of new OPS high school continues after neighbors disapproval
Omaha Police arrest 19-year-old in alleged sexual assault

Latest News

First Alert App
Updates to the WOWT First Alert Weather App
Dr. Jeffrey Gold - UNMC/Nebraska Medicine
Dr. Jeffrey Gold explains Project NExT purpose, funding
Omaha Councilman Chriss Jerram
Omaha Councilman Jerram talks about benefits of Project NExT
Mayor Stothert at Project NExT announcement
FULL VIDEO: Omaha, UNMC/NebMed partnership announcement