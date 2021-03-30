Freedom Park vandalized

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Crime Stoppers is asking for help after Freedom Park was vandalized.

Photos posted to their Facebook page show smashed windows and the broken cockpit of an old military plane.

According to Crime Stoppers, $20,000 worth of damage was caused to old military equipment at the park earlier this month.

Omaha Police say they’ve identified five potential suspects and a juvenile has turned themselves in.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to give Crime Stoppers a call at 402-444-STOP (7867) or at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or at www.p3tips.com.

You could be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

