Former South Sioux City coach charged with abusing student

(AP images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) - Police have arrested a former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach on charges he sexually assaulted a student.

The Sioux City Journal reported Monday that 25-year-old Nathan Rogers, of South Sioux City, was arrested Friday and held in the Dakota County Jail on a bond of $1 million. He’s charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

His initial court appearance will be Tuesday. The charges stem from allegations by a 15-year-old girl that Rogers grabbed and sexually assaulted her at his home last December.

She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen, used to inhale nicotine and flavorings.

