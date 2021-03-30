Former Dodge County Attorney admits to probation violation

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - Former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass pled no contest at a probation hearing Tuesday after admitting he had violated the terms of his probation.

His probation was subsequently revoked but Glass was released bond, though the judge noted that bond could be revoked if he fails to comply with necessary follow-up procedures and monitoring.

Glass resigned from office in February following his arrest for violating probation on a previous DUI charge.

His sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 3.

