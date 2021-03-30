Early voting in-person deadline for Omaha Primary is April 5
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For early voters that want to vote in person for the Omaha Primary Elections, the deadline is a week away.
Voters will have until Monday, April 5 at 5 p.m. for early voting in person for the Omaha Primary Elections. For early voters with ballots, they will have until Tuesday, April 6 by 8 p.m. for their ballot to be received at an official ballot drop box or at the Election Commission office.
The Election Commission office is offering to extend office hours on Saturday, April 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for early voting.
Early voters with ballots can check the status and see whether or not it was accepted or rejected online.
The ballot drop box locations:
City/County Building: 1819 Farnam Street
South Omaha Library: 2808 Q Street
Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Avenue
Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam Street
Goodwill: 4805 N 72nd Street
Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston
Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street
Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N 90th Street
Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road
Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W Maple Road
Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S 159th Avenue
Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Street
Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn
