Early voting in-person deadline for Omaha Primary is April 5

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For early voters that want to vote in person for the Omaha Primary Elections, the deadline is a week away.

Voters will have until Monday, April 5 at 5 p.m. for early voting in person for the Omaha Primary Elections. For early voters with ballots, they will have until Tuesday, April 6 by 8 p.m. for their ballot to be received at an official ballot drop box or at the Election Commission office.

The Election Commission office is offering to extend office hours on Saturday, April 3 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. for early voting.

Early voters with ballots can check the status and see whether or not it was accepted or rejected online.

The ballot drop box locations:

City/County Building: 1819 Farnam Street

South Omaha Library: 2808 Q Street

Charles B. Washington Library: 2868 Ames Avenue

Clarkson College Parking Lot 8: 42nd and Farnam Street

Goodwill: 4805 N 72nd Street

Ralston Police Department: 7400 Main Street, Ralston

Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

Milton R. Abrahams Library: 5111 N 90th Street

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road

Douglas County Engineer’s Office: 15505 W Maple Road

Millard Public Schools Foundation: 5225 S 159th Avenue

Spring Ridge Shopping Center: 178th and Pacific Street

Bess Johnson Elkhorn Library: 2100 Reading Plaza, Elkhorn

Omaha Primary Election 2021 Candidates
Mayor Jean Stothert
Jasmine Harris

