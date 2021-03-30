David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and cool again Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures Tuesday afternoon a far cry from what we saw yesterday, patchy clouds and gusty northwest winds brought much cooler conditions. We only recovered to around 50 degrees, with winds gusting over 30mph. The gusty wind will stick around into the evening but will die off after sunset. Lighter winds and cold weather is expected overnight, with a hard freeze likely. Expect temperatures to fall into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

With that chilly start, it will be cool all day Wednesday. Winds will pick back up after sunrise, with gusts over 30mph returning in this afternoon. This will make it difficult to warm up, with highs only topping out in the upper 40s. Winds will calm again Wednesday night, with another hard freeze expected. Lows likely dip into the middle 20s by Thursday morning. The good news in the cold snap doesn’t last long, with temperatures rebounding back into the middle 50s on Thursday.

Spring-like conditions quickly push back into the area on Friday, with highs near 70. The warming trend continues into the weekend, highs reaching the middle 70s on Saturday. We’ll likely see our first 80-degree day of the year on Sunday, temperatures well above average for this time of year. Winds may pick up a little Sunday afternoon, with some breezes over 20mph. A slightly more active weather pattern tries to develop next week, with a few chances for rain beginning Sunday night, and slightly cooler cod

