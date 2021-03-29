Advertisement

Thousands across Omaha’s metro get COVID-19 vaccine at mass clinic

Sunday’s clinic was open to those 50 and older, along with essential workers
(None)
By Tara Campbell
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Roughly 4000 people got their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine in La Vista Sunday, in a joint effort between Sarpy, Cass, and Douglas counties.

“I feel relieved,” said 66-year-old Loraine Glade, who’s perhaps even more relieved for her sister, who’s two years older.

“I’ve got other issues,” said her sister. “So I really need this, because if I didn’t I’d be in real big trouble if I caught it.”

Health officials don’t want these more vulnerable people getting lost in the shuffle, as the vaccine starts rolling out to those 18 and older through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“That’s what’s still important right now, and that’s what the counties are focusing on because they know it’s important to take care of those populations,” said Kyle Jensen, owner, Community Pharmacy, the organization running Sunday’s mass clinic.

“That there’s still something specific for them, that allows them the opportunity to receive the vaccines, and they’re not trying to fight for those vaccines with the entire population.”

Community Pharmacy knows just how quickly younger people will fill the spots. At last weekend’s clinic the age cut-off was 65 and older, this weekend they dropped it to 50 plus, and nearly doubled the number of shots given.

“Today we’re 50 plus,” said Jensen. “As the ages continue to drop it makes it easier to fill up clinics because you’ve got more and more people eligible to receive the vaccine.”

As for Loraine Glade, she has big plans post-vaccination. “I’m going on a cruise in February and I know I have to have it for that. They’re requiring vaccinations,” said Glade. “And, it’s a Star Trek cruise, so I won’t miss that for anything.”

The Douglas County Health Department announced Sunday, they will be opening vaccinations up to people 50 and older starting Monday, March 29.

People 50 and older were welcome to get the shot at Sunday’s clinic because it was run by Community Pharmacy, which has access to more vaccine through a federal program, and decided to open it up.

