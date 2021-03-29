Advertisement

Staples, Office Depot will laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free

Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.
Vaccination cards can be laminated at stores nationwide.(Source: CNN, WNEP)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Right now, a piece of paper is all the proof you have that you’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot are helping to keep those vaccination cards safe by laminating them for free.

Staples says the service is available at all locations. No end date has been set.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations until July 25.

You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to get the free lamination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also suggests you take a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday March 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County expanding vaccinations to ages 50+
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Iowa callers must start using area codes and phone numbers

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
Creighton President Rev. Daniel S. Hendrickson and Gonzaga University President Thayne McCulloh...
Creighton lost a friendly bet with Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Jurors shown video at ex-officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death