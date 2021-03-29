Sarpy County board set to approve psychiatrist for inmates

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County is poised to establish an innovative program and it will give inmates better access to psychiatrists.

The new Sarpy County jail is set to open in a year and a half in the parking lot by the current jail. Sarpy County Commissioners will vote on partnerships tomorrow with UNMC to provide inmates with front-line mental health care, it would create the state’s first forensic psychiatry fellowship.

“Mental illness is not a crime,” said Sarpy County Commissioner Don Kelly.

If approved, the innovative plan would begin shortly after the new Sarpy County Correctional Facility is up and running in the Fall of 2022. The bigger facility will more than double the number of beds from the current jail, it will have 360 inmate beds.

“We have about 25% of our population with serious mental illness,” said Jo Martin, Interim Director of Sarpy County Corrections.

Dr. Howard Liu with UNMC is thrilled to improve the quality of psychiatric care for inmates but to also create a new pipeline of experts in the field in Nebraska. The idea is to get inmates out of a crisis and on a healthy path that doesn’t lead them back to jail.

“This is something we’ve needed for a long time. This is awesome that they got this partnership with UNMC,” said Martin.

“We see this as a great opportunity. It’s groundbreaking in that no one in the state is doing anything like this and we are thrilled beyond words to partner with one of the leading medical centers in the nation to provide these services,” said Kelly.

Sarpy County would pay $1.2 million to UNMC that would go to a training site in the new jail, also the cost of the faculty and program director would be shared.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.