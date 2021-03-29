Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm & windy Monday with very high fire danger

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day rather mild with temperatures in the 40s and 50s thanks to a bit of a south breeze overnight. That has sent some smoke from Kansas fires our way so you may notice a bit of a smoke smell in the air at times. That south wind will help warm us quite a bit into the afternoon too with highs in the 70s likely.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Gusty SSW winds up to 40 mph will have a big impact on our area today as it warms us up. It will also dry us out and greatly increase the fire danger too. Very high fire danger exists over the entire area today so any opening burning is strongly discouraged.

Very High Fire Danger
Very High Fire Danger(WOWT)

A cold front will pass through tonight and flip our winds around out of the northwest. It should be mostly dry as that front moves through with a few spotty showers possible at worst. It will send our temps falling though with highs in the 40s likely by Tuesday afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

