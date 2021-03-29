Omaha Performing Arts starts construction on new venue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Performing Arts has begun construction on its new live music venue downtown.

The facility is set to be part of the “arts and entertainment campus” planned near the Holland Performing Arts Center downtown, according to a Monday news release from O-pa.

OPA has begun construction of a new venue in downtown Omaha. This artist's rendering conceptualizes the interior performance space. (Courtesy of Omaha Performing Arts)

Kiewit started work on the site of the $103 million “flexible seating” space, capable of accommodating audiences of up to 3,000 people, last summer, the release states.

Set to open in mid-2023, the venue located around 11th and 12th streets, between Dodge Street and Capitol Venue, is intended to complement the Holland Performing Arts Center, and provide a performance space for local artists and organizations.

OPA begins construction on new venue (Courtesy of Omaha Performing Arts)

“The live music venue will significantly contribute to Omaha’s downtown by providing a unique concert venue that will complement the Holland Performing Arts Center and connect the city’s revitalized riverfront to growing developments in north downtown,” Omaha Performing Arts President Joan Squires said in the release.

Correction: Spelling was corrected for Kiewit. 6 News regrets the error.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.