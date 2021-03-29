Advertisement

National Weather Service issues alert over fire danger

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Strong winds, warmer conditions and low humidity are combining to create a fire danger across several states, including parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag watches and warnings for most of all four states on Monday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are present.

Outdoor burning is not recommended. The weather service says south to southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, are expected in areas covered by a red flag watch or warning.

