National Weather Service issues alert over fire danger

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Strong winds, warmer conditions and low humidity are combining to create a fire danger across several states, including parts of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and Missouri.

The National Weather Service has issued red flag watches and warnings for most of all four states on Monday. A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are present.

Red Flag Warnings today mean a very high fire danger in place. Gusty SSW wind will aid in any fires quickly getting out of control. Douglas County does have a burn ban in place until further notice as well. pic.twitter.com/7yPxFcyt7p — Rusty Lord WOWT (@RustyLord) March 29, 2021

Outdoor burning is not recommended. The weather service says south to southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph, are expected in areas covered by a red flag watch or warning.

