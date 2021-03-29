Monday March 29 COVID-19 update: Three Rivers vaccinating age 18+

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Sarpy County expands COVID-19 vaccinations to 50+

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department announced Monday it will begin taking appointments for residents ages 50 and older — those born in or before 1971 — on Tuesday.

The health district has several clinics available in April, with links to sign up for each one, on its registration website: sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn.

Three Rivers opening vaccinations to 18+

To help fill appointments at their COVID-19 vaccination clinics, Three Rivers Public Health Department is opening appointments to anyone ages 18 and older in Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

Appointments are available at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Memorial Community Hospital & Health System in Blair, and Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo.

Vaccine doses will also be available at the following pharmacies:

Ashland Pharmacy, 1401 Silver St.

Walmart, 1882 Holly St., Blair

Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 748 N. Main St., North Bend

Scribner Drugstore, 416 Main St.

“(Three Rivers) is not using the state registration portal as it is not functioning fully,” the health department release states.

Instead, appointments can be made online at threeriverspublichealth.org. Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties each have their own registration appointment links; Walmart and Hy-Vee vaccination also have their own registration portals.

Those without computer access can get assistance by calling 402-727-5396.

Three Rivers reports UK variant cases

Three Rivers Public Health Department on Monday reported it had confirmed two new cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, known as the UK variant, in Dodge County.

The health district said it “is concerned because we know this variant spread more easily than other strains of the coronavirus,” Monday’s release states.

The new cases are the second and third cases of the UK variant reported in Dodge County by the health district, which has also confirmed a case there of the B.1.429 variant, also known as the California variant.

“This reminds us that the pandemic is not over and that we need individuals to stay home when sick, avoid crowds, wear masks in public, and see a COVID-19 vaccine when able,” health district Director Erra Uhing said in the release.

According to its website, the health district has confirmed 9,172 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, 22 of them in the last week, and 79 in the past two weeks. So far, 8,962 there have recovered from the virus. Seventy are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 16 are on ventilators.

The Three Rivers website also reports that 116 residents have died as a result of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: These clinics will distribute 400 vaccinations each Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus located at North 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Starting Monday, Nebraska pharmacies that are in the federal pharmacy program will begin vaccinating people 18 and up, according to a Friday night news release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

These vaccination appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 710 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area that will be added to this list include:

The Nebraska Medical Center Bellevue Pharmacy, 2510 Bellevue Md. Ctr. Dr. Ste 100, Bellevue NE 68123

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5150 Center, Omaha NE 68106 NE

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 1000 South 178th St., Omaha NE 68118

Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 14591 Stony Brook Blvd., Omaha NE 68137

Nebraska Medicine Pharmacy at Lauritzen Outpatient Center, 4014 Leavenworth St., Omaha NE 68198

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents weekly at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St. Clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

THU – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAT – , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SAT – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A first-dose clinic will be held Sunday, March 28, at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway, with the second-dose clinic set for three weeks later, on April 18. Register online.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

WED March 24 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites) , located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

TUE March 30 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A first-dose clinic will be held Sunday at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway, with the second-dose clinic set for three weeks later, on April 18. Register online.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. Other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

