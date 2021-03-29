Husband’s suicide puts depression in focus for Mayor Stothert

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert shifted into campaign mode last week, but still carries a heavy heart after her husband, Dr. Joe Stothert, died of suicide earlier this month.

But she told 6 News there’s one major change that isn’t connected to politics: She wants to be a change-maker for those who may be dealing with depression.

“He saw terrible things, and he internalized them all. I never thought it bothered him,” the mayor said.

Dr. Stothert, a trauma surgeon for four decades, had been depressed in the last year, according to his wife. He had lost a lot of weight in the last year and worked long hours by choice.

“That old saying, ‘Physicians heal thy-selves.’ That’s not what Joe wanted to do. He loved working. Loved it But didn’t want to take care of himself, and we tried,” Mayor Stothert said.

Omaha’s first woman mayor sat down with 6 News last week about her unprecedented goal of a third term, but there’s no getting around the conversation about the love of her life.

“My husband was one who cared for people and saved people, but he didn’t want anyone to care for him; and therefore, we didn’t save him,” she said. “And we noticed changes with Joe over the past year. Behavior changes. Depression. Lack of sleep. Unbelievable work hours. He was working nine nights a month, and he was 72. But that’s what he loved to do.”

No matter how the 2021 election turns out, this former critical care nurse is all in when it comes to advocating for those with mental illness. After all, Dr. Stothert was her biggest campaign champion.

“We had no idea those behavior changes and encouraged him to get help,” she said. “We had no idea how serious it was, and how it would end. And I don’t want it to happen to anyone else if we can prevent it.”

