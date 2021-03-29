Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - High fire danger this evening, much cooler Tuesday

By David Koeller
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty southwest winds and full sunshine brought us the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s around the metro. However those winds, gusting over 40mph, continue to produce very high fire danger, and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9pm. Any outdoor burns should be postponed, and extra care should be taken with any equipment that may spark as well as with cigarettes.

Red Flag Warning Monday for extreme fire danger
Red Flag Warning Monday for extreme fire danger(WOWT)

A cold front will move through the area this evening, swinging winds around the northwest. Behind the front, a sharp drop in temperatures is expected overnight. Winds will remain quite breezy, gusting over 30mph at times. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for most of the metro by Tuesday morning. Clouds will roll in as well, though we should remain dry. Clouds may thin out some during the afternoon, but winds will remain breezy. That will keep us much cooler compared to Monday, with highs only around 50 degrees. Wednesday will be even cooler, with highs likely only topping out in the middle 40s.

The chilly weather will be short-lived, as we start to warm back up by Thursday. Temperatures climb back into the middle 50s, with an even bigger warm-up like on Friday. Highs on Friday should jump to near 70, with mid-70s on Saturday. Sunday will likely be our next warmest day of the year, with highs right around 80! The warm weather will likely continue right on into next week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday March 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County expanding vaccinations to ages 50+
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Iowa callers must start using area codes and phone numbers

Latest News

David's Evening Forecast - High fire danger this evening, much cooler Tuesday
Very High Fire Danger
National Weather Service issues alert over fire danger
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm & windy Monday with very high fire danger
Rusty's Morning Forecast