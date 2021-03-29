David’s Evening Forecast - High fire danger this evening, much cooler Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gusty southwest winds and full sunshine brought us the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s around the metro. However those winds, gusting over 40mph, continue to produce very high fire danger, and a Red Flag Warning remains in effect through 9pm. Any outdoor burns should be postponed, and extra care should be taken with any equipment that may spark as well as with cigarettes.

Red Flag Warning Monday for extreme fire danger (WOWT)

A cold front will move through the area this evening, swinging winds around the northwest. Behind the front, a sharp drop in temperatures is expected overnight. Winds will remain quite breezy, gusting over 30mph at times. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s for most of the metro by Tuesday morning. Clouds will roll in as well, though we should remain dry. Clouds may thin out some during the afternoon, but winds will remain breezy. That will keep us much cooler compared to Monday, with highs only around 50 degrees. Wednesday will be even cooler, with highs likely only topping out in the middle 40s.

The chilly weather will be short-lived, as we start to warm back up by Thursday. Temperatures climb back into the middle 50s, with an even bigger warm-up like on Friday. Highs on Friday should jump to near 70, with mid-70s on Saturday. Sunday will likely be our next warmest day of the year, with highs right around 80! The warm weather will likely continue right on into next week.

