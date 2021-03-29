Creighton lost a friendly bet with Gonzaga in NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton and Gonzaga faced off in the NCAA Tournament over the weekend and it was an important game for the two teams as the winner would secure a spot in the “Elite Eight.”

Brackets, bets, and predictions, it’s all part of the college basketball tournament fans have come to love.

“The energy in the city was terrific,” said Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, President of Creighton University.

Among the fans in Indianapolis, the Presidents of two Jesuit universities in the tourney, Creighton and Gonzaga, are posing for a picture together.

“It was fun to see him at the game yesterday. President McCullogh from Gonzaga and I were in conversation as soon as we learned we’d be matched up for the Sweet 16 and agreed pretty immediately that a wager was necessary. We turned to our local favorite, so to speak, what we’re known for, so Omaha steaks who stepped up immediately as a great partner. They responded with the Washington Apples and Washington wine,” said Rev. Hendrickson.

It was a hard fought battle but in the end, the Jays were knocked out of the tournament by the undefeated Bulldogs.

“They’re superstars, they were great. But it was also fun to watch a lot of talent on the floor with our students. I’ll be rooting for them, Jesuit basketball all the way, if it can’t be us, I’ll root for them!” We’ll see if there’s a consolation prize of apples and wine,” said Gonzaga.

Staying true to his word, Father Hendrickson says Omaha Steaks will send a package to President McCulloh’s office whenever he gets back, along with some Sonoran hotdogs. In line with Creighton’s mission of service, the university is working with Gonzaga to identify a charity in Spokane which will receive a donation.

Dear @Gonzaga_Prez: Great game! Glad to be a part of #MarchMagis with @GonzagaU. Your #OmahaSteaks and Sonoran hot dogs are on the way. (And some help for the food bank of your choice.) Best wishes to @ZagMBB as they move on to the #Elite8. #MarchMadness — Creighton President (@CreightonPres) March 28, 2021

Dear @CreightonPres - It was a privilege to be with you today at the historic Hinkle Fieldhouse, Congratulations to you and the @BluejayMBB on a great run in the @marchmadness tourney!! And thank you for your great humor in our friendly contest!#MarchMagis pic.twitter.com/0hfjWHt3FW — Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) March 28, 2021

Father Hendrickson says he is proud of the Jays for their performance in the tournament and congratulated them on a great season.

