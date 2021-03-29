Coach Frost looks ahead as team prepares for first spring practice

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Scott Frost, head coach for the Nebraska football team, gave an update on the Huskers on Monday, as the team gets set for the first day of spring practice.

Frost and the team are looking forward to spring practices, an opportunity they didn’t get last year.

“I’m just excited to have spring ball again,” Frost said. “Some of our young guys need it.”

It’s a later start to spring ball this year. It gave the Huskers an opportunity to have a full winter conditioning program.

Frost said they did a full strength and conditioning testing for all players at the end of the winter.

Deontai Williams broke the all-time Nebraska record for the agility run, Frost said.

The later start also adds the advantage of weather being less of a factor. The team can get outside quicker.

“I think we’ll get more out of spring practice that way,” Frost said.

Big Red has a lot of starters returning on defense, but the offense and what it will look like is a question considering how many new faces there’ll be at the skill positions.

At quarterback, Frost wants to see Adrian Martinez limit mistakes and be more efficient this year. If Martinez does those two things, Frost said, “he’s got enough talent to takes us where we want to go.”

Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick echoed those sentiments.

Lubick, who didn’t get a full spring in 2020, wants to see daily improvement this year.

Frost said the wide receiver room has the most talent its had since he took over as head coach.

A few names the head coach mentioned are Omar Manning, Alante Brown, and Samori Toure.

He believes they could have a big impact on the offense.

At running back, there’s a lot of young, unproven guys who will compete to be in the rotation after the departure of Dedrick Mills, who has hopes of being selected in the NFL Draft.

“All those guys look great right now... Everybody is going to get their chances to show what they can do,” Frost said.

One other Husker football note: After special teams duties being split between all of the coaches in 2020, Frost said Mike Dawson will take charge of special teams play in addition to his duties coaching outside linebackers.

