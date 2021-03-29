Advertisement

Body of 2nd Iowa State student recovered in rowing accident

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) - Officials have recovered the body of an Iowa State University student who had been missing after a school crew club boat capsized during practice on a lake.

The accident also killed another student crew member. The university says the students were practicing Sunday morning at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County when the scull capsized.

Three were rescued and a dive team recovered the body of one student later in the day. The search for the missing student was called off Sunday night but resumed Monday morning.

The names of the students have not been released. The students were part of the Iowa State Crew Club, a recognized student organization.

Little Wall Lake is about 15 miles north of Ames.

