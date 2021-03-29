Advertisement

Arrest made in Saturday's double-homicide in north Omaha

(Storyblocks)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police made an arrest in an overnight shooting that left two men dead this weekend.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Mabior Mabior of Omaha, and he was booked into Douglas County Corrections early Monday, according to an OPD news release.

Mabior faces two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of Loklok W. Thok, 27, and Duop Tang Deng, 24; and two counts of using a gun to commit a felony, the release states.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation near 24th and Emmet streets at 2:56 a.m. Saturday to find the two men had been shot, the report states. One man was declared dead at the scene; the other died en route to Nebraska Medical Center.

OPD is still investigating the homicides. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online at omahacrimestopers.org; tips can also be made with the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha daycare closing after U.K. COVID-19 variant outbreak, cites ‘smear campaign’
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Sunday March 28 COVID-19 update: Douglas County expanding vaccinations to ages 50+
Iowa callers must start using area codes and phone numbers
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+

Latest News

3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warm & windy Monday with very high fire danger
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Bellevue girl buys vest for police K-9
Bellevue girl buys vest for police K-9
A billboard thanking law enforcement for their service along West Broadway. Courtesy: Thomas...
Supporters buy billboards to thank law enforcement