Arrest made in Saturday's double-homicide in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police made an arrest in an overnight shooting that left two men dead this weekend.

Investigators arrested 24-year-old Mabior Mabior of Omaha, and he was booked into Douglas County Corrections early Monday, according to an OPD news release.

Mabior faces two counts of criminal homicide in the deaths of Loklok W. Thok, 27, and Duop Tang Deng, 24; and two counts of using a gun to commit a felony, the release states.

Officers responded to a Shot Spotter activation near 24th and Emmet streets at 2:56 a.m. Saturday to find the two men had been shot, the report states. One man was declared dead at the scene; the other died en route to Nebraska Medical Center.

OPD is still investigating the homicides. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or online at omahacrimestopers.org; tips can also be made with the P3 Tips mobile app.

