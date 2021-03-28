Advertisement

Reynolds considers gun bill, days after Boulder shooting

(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Only days after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, prompted renewed discussions about the nation’s gun laws, Gov. Kim Reynolds is considering a bill that would make handgun carry permits and background checks on unlicensed sales optional in Iowa.

The bill was approved in the Senate with only Republican support after clearing the House with the backing of only one Democrat. Reynolds, a Republican, has made statements in the past in support of the state’s current background checks and permits to carry handguns.

RELATED: Iowa gun dealers concerned about proposed permitless carry

However, she has rarely vetoed measures supported by her GOP colleagues. When asked last week if she had changed her mind on such gun rules, she suggested an openness to the bill.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’ve never seen it like this’: Housing market causing problems for Omaha buyers
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
Omaha Police confirm two dead in 24th & Emmet shooting
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
“Significant” number of 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Omaha daycare confirmed as U.K. variant
An advisory of possible moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska from...
Moderate air quality advisory issued in east Nebraska

Latest News

Nebraska economy fares better than most states in pandemic
Are vaccination clinics helping?-10 p.m.
Are vaccination clinics helping?-10 p.m.
Iowa callers must start using area codes and phone numbers
A K-9 with the Bellevue Police Department was gifted a new lightweight bulletproof vest.
Bellevue girl raises money for K-9 police vest