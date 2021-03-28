Advertisement

Nebraska group raises over $1M for Vietnam veterans memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) - A veterans group has raised more than $1 million to build a lasting monument to the 396 Nebraskans who died in the Vietnam War.

The $4 million project in Papillion would build a memorial on two acres of city-owned land. Howard Ball with the Nebraska Vietnam Veteran Memorial Foundation said the coronavirus pandemic has hurt fundraising efforts but the group is determined to complete the project.

The group’s efforts have been helped by a $1 million donation from one donor and a $250,000 donation from another person. Both those donors want to remain anonymous.

