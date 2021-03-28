Advertisement

Nebraska economy fares better than most states in pandemic

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s economy continues to feel the pain of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s clear that the state has ridden out the economic crisis better than most states.

Nebraska has yet to recover roughly one-third of the nearly 100,000 jobs it lost last spring, but the rate of job losses in the state was the sixth-lowest in the country. And Nebraska’s unemployment rate is tied for the third-lowest. Gov. Pete Ricketts said, “Nebraska has weathered this pandemic about as well as we could have.”

It helps that the state has a diverse economy, and some of its biggest industries were able to transition to having employees work from home successfully.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’ve never seen it like this’: Housing market causing problems for Omaha buyers
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
Omaha Police confirm two dead in 24th & Emmet shooting
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
“Significant” number of 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Omaha daycare confirmed as U.K. variant
An advisory of possible moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska from...
Moderate air quality advisory issued in east Nebraska

Latest News

FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the warming weather and a view of lower...
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
Here’s a look at how far along we are to having herd immunity in the COVID-19 pandemic.
A look at progress in COVID-19 vaccinations in US
A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in...
Plaintiff loses after lawyer refuses to wear mask in court
Mass vaccine clinic fills spots after drop to age 50