Advertisement

Iowa callers must start using area codes and phone numbers

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa residents in the 515 and 319 area codes will soon have to get used to dialing all 10 digits of a phone number when making calls.

The Federal Communications Commission is requiring Iowa callers to start dialing both the area code and phone number when making a call starting Oct. 24. The reason for the change is that officials are preparing to add a new three-digit number, 988, for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The Iowa area codes that include Des Moines and Cedar Rapids must make the change because some of their local phone numbers use 988 as the prefix for some seven-digit phone numbers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’ve never seen it like this’: Housing market causing problems for Omaha buyers
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
Omaha Police confirm two dead in 24th & Emmet shooting
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
“Significant” number of 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Omaha daycare confirmed as U.K. variant
An advisory of possible moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska from...
Moderate air quality advisory issued in east Nebraska

Latest News

Nebraska economy fares better than most states in pandemic
Are vaccination clinics helping?-10 p.m.
Are vaccination clinics helping?-10 p.m.
Reynolds considers gun bill, days after Boulder shooting
A K-9 with the Bellevue Police Department was gifted a new lightweight bulletproof vest.
Bellevue girl raises money for K-9 police vest