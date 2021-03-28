David’s Evening Forecast - Windy and warm with extreme fire danger Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A beautiful Spring evening in progress around the metro with sunny skies and temperatures near 60 degrees. A slight south breeze will help to keep temperatures from falling too quickly this evening, dipping into the upper 40s by 10pm. Winds will increase overnight, becoming gusty by sunrise which will help to keep us mild all night long. Low temperatures likely only fall into the middle 40s to start Monday morning.

Winds will continue to increase on Monday, gusting to near or over 40mph by the afternoon. The wind will help to quickly warm us into the 70s, but it will also bring increased fire danger. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire area from Noon through 9pm Monday due to the extreme fire danger. All outdoor burns should be postponed until the winds subside. In addition, make sure any sparking equipment is kept sheltered, cars should not be parked in tall grass, and do not casually discard cigarettes as any flames will be able to spread quickly. If you can get out of the wind, it will be quite warm with a high near 75 expected in the metro!

Red Flag Warning Monday for extreme fire danger (WOWT)

The warmth will be short-lived as a strong cold front will push through during the early morning hours Tuesday. This will bring gusty northwest winds and falling temperatures throughout the morning. Expect temperatures to only be in the middle 40s during the afternoon hours along with the blustery conditions. Overnight lows will likely dip into the upper 20s. Winds will be a little lighter on Wednesday, but it will still be chilly with highs in the 40s.

By Thursday, a strong warming trend will kick in with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be a beautiful, albeit a bit breezy day with highs back to near 70 degrees. Easter weekend is still shaping up to be sunny and very warm, with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday Evening Extended Forecast (WOWT)

