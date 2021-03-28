Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 teenage girls from New Mexico

Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right....
Andres Pinto, 37, is shown on the left. Zuriah Castillo, 14, is shown on the upper right. Jaylynn Miller, 16, is shown on the lower right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two teenage girls from New Mexico.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs issued the alert late Saturday night for 14-year-old Zuriah Castillo and 16-year-old Jaylynn Miller, who are believed to have been abducted by 37-year-old Andres Pinto at a gas station in Santo Domingo Pueblo, New Mexico, at about 7:08 p.m. on March 27, 2021, authorities said.

Zuriah Castillo is described as 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with shoulder-length, bleach-blond dark-brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt and black jeans.

Jaylynn Miller is described as 5-foot tall, weighing 112 pounds with shoulder-length, brown hair dyed red and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white V-neck T-shirt, black jeans and Vans shoes.

Pinto is described as 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing 199 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black shirt, black jeans, Converse shoes and a silver necklace.

They are believed to be traveling in a maroon 1991 Cadillac DeVille with New Mexico license plate 514-WML.

Anyone with information regarding the Amber Alert is asked to call the Bureau of Indian Affairs at 505-346-2868 or dial 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’ve never seen it like this’: Housing market causing problems for Omaha buyers
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+
A shooting in North Omaha has left one person dead, and another with life-threatening injuries,...
Omaha Police confirm two dead in 24th & Emmet shooting
An advisory of possible moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska from...
Moderate air quality advisory issued in east Nebraska
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
“Significant” number of 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Omaha daycare confirmed as U.K. variant

Latest News

WOWT 6 News Live Weekend (Sunday)
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
2 more tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal as shippers avoid it
FILE - In this June 28, 2017 file photo, marijuana plants grow at a cultivation facility in Las...
New York lawmakers agree to legalize recreational marijuana
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Cool start, pleasant afternoon Sunday! Fire Weather Watch Monday
Sunday, March 28th
Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast