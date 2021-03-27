Shooting on 24th & Emmet leaves one dead, another with life-threatening injuries

Advertisement

A shooting near 24th and Emmet has left one person dead, and another person fighting for their life, according to Omaha Police(WOWT)
By Evan Hummel
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Omaha Police say a shooting has left one person dead and another person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the call came in around 2:57 a.m. for shots fired near 24th and Emmet.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene, and another person had to be rushed to the hospital with life-saving measures in place.

Police have not reported any arrests, and they say they are continuing to investigate the scene.

Right now, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Stick with 6 News for the latest updates to this story on-air and online.

