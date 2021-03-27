Shooting on 24th & Emmet leaves one dead, another with life-threatening injuries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

Omaha Police say a shooting has left one person dead and another person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the call came in around 2:57 a.m. for shots fired near 24th and Emmet.

Upon arrival, officers found one person dead at the scene, and another person had to be rushed to the hospital with life-saving measures in place.

Police have not reported any arrests, and they say they are continuing to investigate the scene.

Right now, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

