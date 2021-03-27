Advertisement

Senators OK rental protections for domestic violence victims

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:47 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Domestic violence victims who are living with their abuser in a rental property could break their lease and leave without penalties under a bill that Nebraska lawmakers advanced Thursday.

Senators advanced the measure through the first of three required votes, 42-3. The bill by Sen. John Cavanaugh, of Omaha, includes other tenant protections, such as requiring landlords to give at least 24 hours of notice before entering a tenant’s apartment.

The bill was inspired by incidents in Nebraska where women left abusive partners but were forced by their landlord to keep paying rent while their partner remained in the apartment.

It also would require the Nebraska Supreme Court to submit a report to lawmakers every six months spelling out the number of eviction proceedings initiated, the number of landlords and tenants represented by attorneys and the number of evictions granted. The data would be broken down by county, giving lawmakers a better sense of eviction trends outside of the Omaha and Lincoln areas.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘We’ve never seen it like this’: Housing market causing problems for Omaha buyers
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday March 26 COVID-19 update: Federal pharmacy program to vaccinate ages 18+
The Douglas County Health Department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak — most cases are the U.K....
“Significant” number of 100 COVID-19 cases linked to Omaha daycare confirmed as U.K. variant
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play...
Millard North’s Hunter Sallis headed to Gonzaga
Douglas County cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine ‘line-jumpers’

Latest News

Are mass vaccination clinics helping?-5 p.m.
Are mass vaccination clinics helping?-5 p.m.
Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor slain prison staff
An advisory of possible moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska from...
Moderate air quality advisory issued in east Nebraska
3 Day Forecast
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Breezy with a spotty rain chance Saturday. Very pleasant Sunday!
Saturday, March 27th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast