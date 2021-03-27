Roden’s three-run shot propels Creighton to win in home opener

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After not being able to play its originally scheduled home opener on Friday due to unsafe field conditions, the Creighton Bluejays played their first home game on Saturday against Bradley.

The Jays won it by a final of 6-4.

They trailed 4-3 in the seventh, then David Vilches and Parker Upton got on base.

With two on and two outs, Alan Roden crushed a three-run homerun that put Creighton on top.

