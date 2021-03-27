Advertisement

Papio South takes battle of Papillion

By Rex Smith
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - In a game where it looked like Papillion-La Vista South may run away with it, Papillion-La Vista fought right back into the game, but Papio South eventually did take the win by a final of 7-6.

The Titans scored first in the bottom of the first, but the Monarchs quickly tied it in the top of the second.

Papio South scored two more runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead and added another in the third to make it 4-1.

The Monarchs used a five-run 6th inning to take the lead, but in the end it was the Titans’ day.

