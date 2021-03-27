Advertisement

Moderate air quality issued in east Nebraska

An advisory of possible moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska from...
An advisory of possible moderate (yellow category) impacts may occur in eastern Nebraska from March 28 at 8 p.m. through March 29 at 10 a.m, which may affect Lincoln, Omaha, Beatrice and surrounding areas, especially to the south.(AirNow)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Air quality in eastern Nebraska could be impacted due to prescribed burning in Kansas and Oklahoma from Sunday, March 28 to Monday, March 29.

Lincoln, Omaha, Beatrice, and surrounding areas towards the south could be in the yellow (moderate) category. The Nebraska Dept of Health and Human Services announced the possible moderate advisory in Friday’s news release.

They say the advisories are based on Kansas’ data, smoke plume modeling, and air quality monitors in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff. Also, they say it’s possible for certain areas to be in the orange category (unhealthy for sensitive groups).

It’s recommended people in usually sensitive groups consider limiting being outside and if conditions rise to the orange category, usually sensitive groups are advised to reduce being outside.

