Moderate air quality issued in east Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Air quality in eastern Nebraska could be impacted due to prescribed burning in Kansas and Oklahoma from Sunday, March 28 to Monday, March 29.

Lincoln, Omaha, Beatrice, and surrounding areas towards the south could be in the yellow (moderate) category. The Nebraska Dept of Health and Human Services announced the possible moderate advisory in Friday’s news release.

They say the advisories are based on Kansas’ data, smoke plume modeling, and air quality monitors in Omaha, Bellevue, Lincoln, Grand Island, and Scottsbluff. Also, they say it’s possible for certain areas to be in the orange category (unhealthy for sensitive groups).

It’s recommended people in usually sensitive groups consider limiting being outside and if conditions rise to the orange category, usually sensitive groups are advised to reduce being outside.

Info about air quality across eastern NE Sunday evening into Monday. https://t.co/NcsFIHWjkI — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) March 26, 2021

