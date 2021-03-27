Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Breezy with a spotty rain chance Saturday. Very pleasant Sunday!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We are tracking a few spotty showers and thundershowers early Saturday morning, though most are beginning to dissipate. Outside of the stray showers, clouds are hanging tough with temperatures in the mid-40s.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day, with more sunshine expected for the afternoon and early evening. Highs will warm into the mid-50s, with winds from the NW gusting up to 30 mph.

NW wind gusts up to 30 mph Saturday (WOWT)

As a secondary front moves through Saturday afternoon/evening, a few additional spotty showers or storms are possible. Not everyone will see rain, but keep an eye on the radar if you do have any outdoor plans.

Mostly clear skies are in store overnight, with decreasing winds, and cooler temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

Abundant sunshine returns Sunday, with highs warming into the lower-60s! With lighter winds 5 to 15 mph, with weather should be great for any plans you may have.

We continue to warm Monday – this time into the mid-70s! However, winds will really kick up Monday as well, with gusts up to 40 mph. Enjoy this warmth, as a front will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures back into the upper-40s for Tuesday afternoon highs.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

With this front, a light shower is possible Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we’re looking to dry out for the rest of next week! Highs will warm back near 60° Thursday, and near 70° Friday.

At this time, Easter Weekend is looking dry, breezy, and warm with highs well into the 70s.

