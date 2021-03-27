Mallory’s Forecast Update - Cool start, pleasant afternoon Sunday! Fire Weather Watch Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clearing skies and decreasing winds Saturday night allowed temperatures to drop into the lower-30s by Sunday morning. Abundant sunshine returns for the day ahead, with highs warming into the upper-50s and lower-60s by the afternoon! With lighter winds 5 to 15 mph, with weather should be great for any plans you may have.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday (WOWT)

We continue to warm Monday – this time into the mid-70s! However, winds will really kick up Sunday night into Monday as well, with gusts up to 45 mph.

SW wind gusts up to 40 mph Monday (WOWT)

High winds, paired with low relative humidity, will increase our fire danger for the start of the workweek. A Fire Weather Watch is currently in effect for the entire WOWT viewing area from Noon to 9 PM Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD: As temperatures warm into the 70s and winds gust 35 to 40+ mph Monday, a Fire Weather Watch has been put into place for the afternoon and evening hours. Avoid outdoor burning! #newx #iawx #mowx pic.twitter.com/eg5V7rd4rR — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) March 28, 2021

A front will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning, dropping temperatures back into the upper-40s for Tuesday afternoon highs and keeping conditions breezy.

With this front, a few light showers are possible Tuesday morning, especially north of I-80. Otherwise, we’re looking to dry out for the rest of the week! Highs will warm back near 60° Thursday, and near 70° Friday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

At this time, Easter Weekend is looking dry, breezy, and warm with highs well into the 70s.

