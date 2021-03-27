Flags to be flown at half-staff to honor slain prison staff

ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Monday to remember the prison nurse and correctional officer killed in a failed escape attempt.

She said Saturday in a news release that the state “grieves the loss” of 50-year-old nurse Lorena Schulte, of Cedar Rapids, and 46-year-old Officer Robert McFarland, of Ely. They were killed Tuesday at the Anamosa State Penitentiary in eastern Iowa.

The release said Monday is when both will be laid to rest. Inmates Michael Dutcher, 28, and Thomas Woodard, 39, are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.