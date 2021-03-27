Douglas County’s property tax deadline is March 31

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The property tax deadline is around the corner in Douglas County.

Douglas County Treasurer, John W. Ewing Jr. announced on Friday that the deadline for taxpayers to pay the first half of their property taxes to avoid a delinquent interest penalty is midnight, Wednesday, March 31.

All the Treasures’ customer service centers will be open until 4:30 p.m. to pay in person except the downtown location. Also, taxpayers can use their drop boxes at each center if paying by check.

Here are all the Treasure’s customers service center locations:

North Center-7414 N 30th Street

South Center-4202 S 50th Street

Midtown Center-411 N 84th Street

Millard Center-5730 S 144th Street

West Maple-15335 West Maple Road Suite 102

Another way taxpayers can pay is online in the form of an e-check. For others who want to mail, they need to make sure there is a U.S. Postal Service postmark is dated at midnight, March 31, or earlier to also avoid a delinquent interest penalty.

For any questions, taxpayers can call 402-444-7103 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

