A preview of Sunday’s mass vaccination clinic in La Vista

By Alex McLoon
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - More time slots filled up for a mass vaccination clinic in La Vista.

People who qualified had until noon to sign up for tomorrow’s clinic at the Embassy Suites Conference Center.

Douglas County Health says these mass clinics with the Sarpy/Cass Health Department vaccinate thousands of people but I asked Douglas County if these mass clinics are helping us reach herd immunity.

On the Douglas County Vaccine Dashboard, the highest group for total doses by age group is people 65-74 at 24%. Appointments for Sunday’s clinic are locked and a lot of spots were left open, even after the clinic lowered the age requirement to 50 years old.

“We’re doing everything we can to reach population groups, but people don’t live just within a county. People travel, cross state lines, and cross county lines. So that’s why we have to encourage everyone everywhere to get vaccinated,” said Phil Rooney, Douglas County Health Department.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program will start vaccinating people ages 18 and older starting Monday. But that doesn’t mean every pharmacy will give out shots starting next week.

The Department of Health and Human Services says more pharmacies may be added in the future.

Douglas County cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine ‘line-jumpers’

