Woman sentenced to 60 years for role in 2018 Bellevue murder

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County judge sentenced a woman Thursday to 60 years in prison for her role in the 2018 murder of 38-year-old Brent Quigley in Bellevue.

Sarpy County District Court Judge Stefanie Martinez handed down the sentence to Alisia Cooke, who will be eligible for parole in 30 years, according to the Friday news release from Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov. Martinez gave Raymond T. Davis, 31, of Des Moines, a life sentence last month for the same murder.

Bellevue Police officers found Quigley stabbed to death near his front door on June 26, 2018. He had been stabbed at least 20 times, the release states.

“Mr. Quigley’s life mattered and was viciously taken from him. It’s important that there is accountability and the court’s sentence today reflects that,” Deputy County Attorney Scott Earl said in the release.

Cooke pled guilty to second-degree murder in April 2019, testifying in court that she, Davis, and Christopher Reagan had planned to rob Quigley. She said she went into the Bellevue man’s home and unlocked the door when he was distracted, allowing Reagan and Davis to enter. The three then robbed the man, then Reagan stabbed him, Friday’s release states.

Reagan pled guilty to second-degree murder in January 2020 and is serving a sentence of 100 years to life.

“What happened to Mr. Quigley was tragic and brutal,” Deputy County Attorney Phil Kleine said in the release. “We appreciate the court giving an appropriate sentence for Ms. Cooke’s actions in the murder.”

Two others were charged during the investigation.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr. Quigley. Nothing can make up for the loss of life,” Polikov said in the release. “In our role as prosecutors, we seek justice and protection of the public. We feel that the court’s sentence accomplished that today.”

