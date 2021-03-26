Advertisement

Wedding business in Omaha-metro picks back up after devastating year

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -For months, wedding venues like Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch have sat largely empty.

Couples started canceling or postponing weddings when the pandemic hit the Omaha-metro last march.

“Wow. We had over 100 booked. I would say 98% of them were canceled, you know, postponed,” said Ed Schaefer, Bellevue Berry Farm and Pumpkin Ranch owner.

Owner Ed Schaefer says weddings make up a large percentage of his total business, so without them, his business was devastated.

A year out and things look much different.

“They are picking up. We probably have 70-75 booked,” said Schaefer.

Wedding venues are now accommodating couples who had to reschedule their 2020 weddings, on top of their already scheduled 2021 weddings.

“We did our first big one last weekend. It was almost 300 people.”

Those large numbers of guests are no longer the norm, though. Those helping to plan weddings at DC Centre near 120th and West Maple say they are seeing couples deciding to cut the guest lists significantly.

“We don’t have those 3,400 person weddings that we used to, you know, multiples during the weekends. We are doing a lot more 50, 75, 100 person weddings on the weekends,” said Cathi Melcher, DC Centre.

And those aren’t the only changes the wedding industry is seeing right now.

“They are just planning a little bit short-term. We are seeing a lot more of those brides that are planning six months out instead of a year or two years out now,” said Melcher.

As the industry has adapted to the new changes, those planning weddings say they are so excited to see life coming back to their venues.

“We need it. Everybody needs it!” said Schaefer.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine ‘line-jumpers’
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play...
Millard North’s Hunter Sallis headed to Gonzaga
$1.5 billion Facebook data center planned in Sarpy County one of the largest in the world
Omaha police investigate a crash involving a shooting victim
Shooting victim found at scene of overnight crash in north Omaha

Latest News

Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Some rumbles of thunder tonight, more sun this weekend
Nebraska unemployment rate ticks down for February
Ruling denying adoption by same-sex Nebraska couple reversed
David’s Evening Forecast - Some rumbles of thunder tonight, more sun this weekend
Former Grand Island teacher sentenced for child porn