Thursday March 25 COVID-19 update: Vaccine clinic opening Tuesday at Stockyards Plaza

Douglas County announces new clinic

The Douglas County Health Department announced a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic happening Tuesday at Stockyards Plaza, located at 36th and L streets.

Appointments are available for residents ages 55 and older on the DCHD website.

Douglas County vaccine update

The Douglas County Health Department reported that nearly 82% of the local population ages 65 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, according to a Thursday news release.

DCHD also reported that just more than 58% of the county’s population age 65 and older is fully vaccinated.

“As pointed out in a recent article by The Associated Press, targeted and focused rollout plans have succeeded in vaccinating more people, and in Douglas County, we have vaccinated the most vulnerable,” the release states. “DCHD expects to continue that plan as more age groups will soon become eligible.”

Douglas County case update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 139 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed, raising the community total to 65,893 cases

There were no additional COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, so the community death toll stands at 682, according to DCHD’s Thursday news release. To date, 60,237 residents have been confirmed as recovered from COVID-19.

The rolling seven-day average is 86 cases.

Local hospitals were reporting 81% occupancy, with 281 beds available, the DCHD release states. ICU beds are at 69% occupancy, with 115 beds available.

Currently, there are 73 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 27 of them in the ICU, and 17 on ventilators, the release states.

The health district is also waiting on test results for six patients.

Nebraska virus hospitalizations at lowest level since July

(AP) - The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus continues to decline in Nebraska, and more than 19% of the state’s population has now been vaccinated against the virus.

The state said Thursday that 107 people were hospitalized with the virus, which is the lowest level since last July. That number has fallen steadily since peaking at 987 in November.

Health officials said nearly 107,000 doses of the vaccines were administered in the state last week.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases declined over the past two weeks from 282.71 cases per day on March 9 to 246.43 cases per day on Tuesday.

Lincoln-Lancaster County reports one death

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Thursday reported that a man in his 70s had died of COVID-19, bringing the local death toll to 225.

LLCHD reported an additional 52 confirmed positive cases, bringing the community case total to 29,344. To date, there have been 16,593 confirmed recoveries.

The health district reported 21 local COVID-19 hospitalizations, with two patients on ventilators.

The weekly positivity rate is 4%.

Lincoln-area clinics have administered 99,825 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 51,406 full vaccinated, including those receiving the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The community is moving into Phase 2A, vaccinating those ages 50 and older, health officials said. Two clinics were planned for Thursday and Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

North Omaha: These clinics will distribute 400 vaccinations each Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus located at North 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Appointments will be made through the state’s vaccination registry.

Douglas County

Until further notice, Douglas County clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible residents weekly at the following times and locations:

TUE/WED – Christ Community Church , located at 404 S. 108th St. Clinics will provide vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WED – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from noon to 6 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

THU – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic , located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

FRI – CHI Immanuel Medical Center , located at 72nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAT – Creighton University’s Rasmussen Center , located at 702 N. 17th St. Vaccinations will be administered from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

SAT – Miracle Hills clinic , located at 720 N. 114th St. Vaccinations will be administered by appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The clinics are offered by the Douglas County Health Department and Methodist Hospital.

SUN – Nebraska Medicine Testing & Vaccination Clinic, located at 144th Street and Millard Avenue. Vaccinations will be given from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

LA VISTA CLINICS: A first-dose clinic will be held Sunday at the Embassy Suites LaVista Conference Center, located at 12520 Westport Parkway, with the second-dose clinic set for three weeks later, on April 18. Register online.

Sarpy/Cass County

Sarpy/Cass County Health Department is planning several vaccination clinics in upcoming weeks from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the dates below for residents born in 1961 or earlier, and Phase 1A and 1B populations. Get the link to sign up for an appointment on the health department’s website.

WED March 24 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites) , located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

TUE March 30 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

TUE April 6 – Beardmore Event Center (Courtyard by Marriott) , located at 3730 Raynor Parkway, Bellevue.

WED April 7 – La Vista Conference Center (Embassy Suites), located at 12520 Westport Parkway.

Off-line help

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process. DO NOT call your local health department.

TEST NEBRASKA HOTLINE: To get answers about Test Nebraska tests, results, communications, etc., call 402-207-9377.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

