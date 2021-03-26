Advertisement

Shooting victim found at the scene of Friday morning crash

Omaha police investigate a crash involving a shooting victim
By Emily Dwire
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are investigating a shooting and crash Friday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

A pickup truck and SUV crashed at 52nd St. and Sorensen Parkway not long after midnight. When police got to the scene, the driver of the truck had left but they discovered that the passenger was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A person in the SUV was also seriously injured in the crash and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, police investigated the possible scene of the shooting at 30th St. and Willit St. Forensics investigators were seen putting close to a dozen evidence markers in the street.

Both areas were closed to traffic for some time, but they have since reopened.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

