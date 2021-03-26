Severe Weather Awareness Week Day 5: Flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is the final day of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Friday’s topic: Flooding

Flooding is a weather phenomenon we know a little too well here in the Heartland. Behind heat, flooding causes more weather-related fatalities (on average) every year than any other weather hazard.

Behind heat, flooding accounts for more weather-related deaths than any other hazard (wowt)

Just 6 inches of flood water can knock you off your feet. 12 to 18 inches of flood water can carry away most cars! If you approach a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternate route.

The depth of the flood waters may not be obvious, and the road may no longer be intact beneath. Never drive around a barricade… They are there for your protection! Use extreme caution if you have to drive at night.

More than 50% of flood deaths are vehicle-related. As the saying goes, TURN AROUND DON’T DROWN.

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued, that means flash flooding is imminent or already occurring. Seek higher ground, and stay weather-alert for future updates.

