Missing Lincoln inmate scheduled for release in June

Eric Kluthe was serving a sentence at CCC-L for strangulation, domestic assault
Eric Kluthe was reported missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Friday, March...
Eric Kluthe was reported missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Friday, March 26, 2021.(Nebraska Department of Corrections)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Corrections officials are looking for an inmate who went missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln on Friday.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release that Eric Kluthe, 37, didn’t return to his workplace after a scheduled lunch break Thursday. He is described as a 6-feet-4-inch tall white man with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 220 pounds.

Anyone who knows where he is or might be should call local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol at *55 from a cell phone or 1-800-525-5555.

Kluthe was sentenced March 25, 2020, to three years after he was convicted of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault in Platte County. He was scheduled for release on June 23.

NDCS operates CCC-L, a community custody facility. Inmates at these or low-level, least restrictive facilities “are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision,” the NDCS release states.

