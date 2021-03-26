Advertisement

Rusty's Morning Forecast - Fog & frost to start, showers possible later this afternoon & evening.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are areas of fog and frost out there to start the day but nothing too widespread is likely. Clouds will increase as we gradually warm this morning continuing our streak of cloudy and rather chilly days.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Shower potential enters the forecast after noon today with spotty showers moving in from the southwest. There is a 40% chance of a few nuisance light showers from time to time. After 6pm a few storms could develop south of I-80, more so near the Kansas border. They’ll likely move ENE and there is the possibility that a couple of them could become severe. Isolated large hail and some gusty wind would be the main threat. The tornado threat is very low but not zero.

Friday Evening Severe
Friday Evening Severe(WOWT)

Storm would move east pretty quickly this evening but some showers are still possible at times overnight into very early Saturday. Overall, clouds and and any showers will exit Saturday morning and we’ll finally get some prolonged sunshine by the afternoon. There is a small chance of a T-shower after 6pm Saturday evening but those will be very limited. Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with highs returning to the 60s!

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

