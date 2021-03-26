Advertisement

Ruling denying adoption by same-sex Nebraska couple reversed

(WCAX)
By MARGERY A. BECK
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has reversed a ruling by a Dixon County judge who denied a same-sex couple’s petition to adopt a child.

The reversal comes in the case of two married women who sought last year to adopt a 3-year-old child.

Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe denied the petition, saying he had no jurisdiction to grant the request to the women, who were listed in their petition as “wife and wife,” because a law dictionary defined “wife” as “a woman who has a lawful living husband.’”

The Nebraska high court ruled Friday that state law makes clear that “any adult person or persons” can adopt.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine ‘line-jumpers’
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play...
Millard North’s Hunter Sallis headed to Gonzaga
$1.5 billion Facebook data center planned in Sarpy County one of the largest in the world
Omaha police investigate a crash involving a shooting victim
Shooting victim found at scene of overnight crash in north Omaha

Latest News

Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Some rumbles of thunder tonight, more sun this weekend
Nebraska unemployment rate ticks down for February
David’s Evening Forecast - Some rumbles of thunder tonight, more sun this weekend
Former Grand Island teacher sentenced for child porn