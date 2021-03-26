Patrol: Man leads officers on chase through 4 Iowa counties

CAMBRIDGE, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa State Patrol says a man in a stolen Maserati led officers on a chase through four counties while reaching speeds up to 150 mph.

Patrol Lt. Nathan Ludwig says the pursuit began about 6 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 near the Ankeny exit when a trooper clocked the car going 97 mph. Ludwig says the driver, 43-year-old John Burgoyne of Des Moines, rented the vehicle and didn’t return it.

Several law enforcement officers chased the vehicle for more than two hours through Polk, Marshall, Jasper, and Story counties. The car was eventually found parked on a vacant farm property near Cambridge and Burgoyne was arrested.

