Omaha labor council endorses mayoral candidate RJ Neary

(NBC15)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Federation of Labor announced its endorsement of Democratic mayoral candidate RJ Neary.

“RJ Neary will be a true friend to working people as Mayor of Omaha. We are confident that he has a path to victory this spring. Our members and delegates will work to make that happen,” OFL President and State Sen. Mike McDonnell said in a release from the candidate earlier this month.

The OFL is one of about 500 state and local AFL-CIO councils. The labor organizations represent thousands in the Nebraska workforce, the release states.

“I am very thankful for this important endorsement. I look forward to partnering with the Omaha Fed to bring back the Omaha economy after COVID,” said Neary, who is also chairman of Investors Realty, in the statement.

Neary was also endorsed by the Nebraska chapter of the Sierra Club, a national organization focused on environmental issues.

“Addressing our changing climate has been at the forefront of my campaign. I am grateful to have the endorsement of the Sierra Club, a national environmental leader,” said Neary, who released his climate plan in February, according to a release from his campaign.

There are currently four others vying to unseat incumbent Mayor Jean StothertMark GudgelJasmine HarrisDawaune Lamont Hayes, and Kimara Snipes. The top two vote-getters in the primary will face each other in the general election in May.

