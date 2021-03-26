Non-profit provides more affordable housing in Northeast Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Since 1882 Holy Name Housing Corporation has worked to find affordable housing for low to moderate-income families.

Holy Name is busy building affordable housing in the neighborhood near 38th and Camden. Officials say the lack of affordable housing is a major issue and impacts everything from a family’s health care to education.

“Recent studies said that 15% of households in the Omaha, Douglas County area are paying more than half of their income on their rent alone,” said Matthew Cavanaugh, Executive Director, Holy Name Housing.

Cavanaugh says Holy Name will also take advantage, the middle-income workforce housing program is for families looking to buy a home right away.

“Which will allow us to build for sale housing that creates a loan fund that helps subsidize the development of for sale housing in communities where it’s difficult for new construction for [the] for sale housing to be developed. because of the appraisal gap” said Cavanaugh.

Not only is Holy Name building affordable housing, but they’re also working to improve the neighborhood.

“A lot of what we do is infill housing single-family homes that are build throughout the neighborhood and try to revitalize a block here or thereby replacing either one of the older homes in the neighborhood or vacant and putting in a new home,” said Cavanaugh.

Isiah Bogard grew up in this neighborhood.

“When I was growing up there wasn’t nothing but fields, trees everywhere, we used to go play in the little trees,” said Bogard.

Bogard is happy to see new homes going up in fields and empty lots where he played as a child.

“I think it’s a good thing cause it just shows it’s going to bring more value to the community, just showing the growth, instead of all this land just sitting here you know, I believe it’s a beautiful thing,” said Bogard.

Right now, the non-profit is building or remodeling 24 homes in neighborhoods in Northeast Omaha. Officials are hoping these homes will help families along the path to homeownership.

Holy Name officials also plan to build more efficient housing in some of the older parts of town.

“We’re also now looking to provide higher density options so we’re now developing some row housing. Soon we’ll be breaking ground on two locations for row housing that will be available to low-income families and 30% of those are reserved for folks who are near homeless. So it would be a rapid rehousing option through a partnership with Heartland Family Services, said Cavanaugh.

Cavanaugh says the row houses will go up faster and help more people while keeping the costs down.

