Nebraska unemployment rate ticks down for February

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska’s unemployment ticked down last month to 3.1%, down 0.1 percentage point from January and marking the third-lowest rate in the nation.

The state Department of Labor said in a release Friday that the February rate was 0.1 percentage point higher than February a year ago, which marked the last month prior to lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Labor Commissioner John Albin says Nebraska employment has recovered significantly since April, which was the peak for employment losses due to the pandemic.

Albin says the state has added more than 50,000 nonfarm jobs since last April, and that the gains have been seen “across a broad range of industry sectors.”

