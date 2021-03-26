Advertisement

Millard North’s Hunter Sallis headed to Gonzaga

Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play basketball with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play basketball with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.(Rex Smith / WOWT)
By Rex Smith and Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hunter Sallis announced Friday morning — his 18th birthday — that he will play college basketball at Gonzaga University.

A five-star guard and Top Ten recruit, Sallis had his choice of the top programs in the country, but narrowed his list to North Carolina, Kentucky, Gonzaga, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon, and UCLA before deciding to join the Bulldogs in Spokane, Wash.

Sallis was also selected as WOWT’s Athlete of the Week this week.

The Creighton Bluejays play Gonzaga at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

