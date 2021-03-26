Metro Transit unveils ‘MetroNEXT’ plan, centered on rider input

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands can now ride into the summer for free on ORBT.

Metro Transit announced the extension of its fare free program Thursday, but it’s the first of many changes for the company and with the public’s help; they’re hoping revamp the city’s entire transportation system through a plan called MetroNEXT.

It includes four phases:

Round 1: Understanding the Landscape: Establish a common baseline by reviewing ridership numbers, demographics, and other factors influencing the services we provide. With your help this round, we’ll consider future ORBT corridors and other high-frequency service opportunities. Community feedback period: 3/25-4/8

Round 2: Framing the Transit Network: Use research and community input to evaluate what streets should have ORBT or high-frequency bus service in the future. Summer 2021

Round 3: Supporting Additional Connections: After drafting a framework of frequent and rapid transit routes, we will explore strategies to improve connections across the region and provide a better experience for riders, including bus stop improvements, low-density service, and new types of transit. Fall 2021

Round 4: Finalizing the Path Forward: For the final round of MetroNEXT, we will consider multiple alternatives and identify our preferred strategies to guide our agency into the future. Winter 2021

Right now, Round 1 is underway and they’re kicking off a two week period of feedback, so whether it’s different routes, longer routes, more bus shelter or less wait times, Metro Transit wants rider feedback at every turn.

“It’s our chance to think not just where we are now with transit, but where are we trying to go?,” said CEO Lauren Cencic.

Metro Transit already started detailed studies for new potential corridors. Factors include everything from areas with residents who are considered low income to neighborhoods with higher density.

Changes would also include consideration to parts of the city where people have limited access to vehicles and even taking into account areas where future jobs could be created.

But like any massive overhaul to a system, it’ll require a lot of time and money which is why public input is crucial and also why Censis said larger projects will be prioritized first.

“From getting the grant funding to doing the environmental analysis, to the engineering to the construction to operations... we’re looking at a 5-20 year horizon,” Cencic said

Right now Metro offers four services, including their fixed and express routes, ADA accessible Paratransit called MOBY and ORBT; which runs a straight route from downtown to Westroads Mall.

Although ridership slowed down in 2020 because of the pandemic, Jason Rose, the company’s Spokesperson said riders still relied on public transit and did take advantage of various routes; like ORBT for example.

“Our weekend ridership has gone up by about 50%, so a lot of people are flocking to this service,” said Rose, further emphasizing the leadership’s excitement to up customer service.

By the summer, buses will be upgraded with new fare payment options that’ll streamline access across Metro’s bus, MOBY paratransit, and ORBT services.

Rose shared that upgrades will also include ticket vending machines at transit centers and ORBT stations, updated online fare payments, and purchasing options at stores and vendors across the community.

In addition to all the meetings, Metro will be seeking community input through surveys and mapping exercises. You can share your feedback on their website at ometro.com

