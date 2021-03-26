Advertisement

Largest Iowa detention facility seeks change to ICE contract

(KY3)
By Ryan J. Foley
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The rural jail that has long been the largest detention facility for immigrants facing deportation in Iowa plans to stop housing long-term detainees without additional federal funding or other changes.

The Hardin County Jail has informed the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that it plans to end its current contract, citing a declining detainee population and new standards that have dramatically increased costs for medical care and suicide prevention.

Negotiations between the federal agency and the jail are ongoing, and administrator Nick Whitmore says no changes are expected to happen imminently.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County cracking down on COVID-19 vaccine ‘line-jumpers’
Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations officials shared more details about Tuesday’s deaths...
‘An act of pure evil’: Inmate accused in Anamosa penitentiary deaths from Omaha-metro
Millard North's Hunter Sallis announced Friday, March 26, 2021, that he has committed to play...
Millard North’s Hunter Sallis headed to Gonzaga
$1.5 billion Facebook data center planned in Sarpy County one of the largest in the world
Omaha police investigate a crash involving a shooting victim
Shooting victim found at scene of overnight crash in north Omaha

Latest News

Patrol: Man leads officers on chase through 4 Iowa counties
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
Woman sentenced to 60 years for role in 2018 Bellevue murder
Eric Kluthe was reported missing from Community Corrections Center in Lincoln on Friday, March...
Missing Lincoln inmate scheduled for release in June